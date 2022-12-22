SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Wintry weather prompts delays and closures

BALTIMORE -- A storm of freezing rain has descended upon Maryland, bringing patchy ice to the Baltimore area and more severe conditions in Western Maryland.

Delayed

Frederick County Schools: 2 hour delay

Carroll County Schools: 2 hour delay

Garrett County State Gov. employees: Liberal leave until noon

Allegany County State Gov. employees: Liberal leave until noon

Closed

None announced

Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.

WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared Thursday an Alert Day for soaking rain in Central Maryland and wintry weather to the west.

A large area of rain will spread across the Baltimore area starting around 8 a.m., with the rain becoming heavy at times through early afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1-2" will be possible by early Thursday.

Snow is edging into Western Maryland early this morning. Temperatures north and west of Baltimore City are frigid and areas from the city on south are hovering just above freezing.

Rain chances will taper off Thursday evening and temperatures will be mild into the mid and upper 40s. We'll likely end up near 50 by midnight.