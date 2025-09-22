Wet weather returns to Maryland this week

Most of today looks dry for the Baltimore metro, though a few showers and storms develop mainly west of the mountains later. For us, the bigger story arrives in stages over the next several days as a sluggish cold front creeps in from the Ohio Valley and stalls nearby.

Tonight: Mild and a bit sticky with lows in the low to mid-60s around town and upper 50s in the coolest suburbs. Patchy late-night fog may form in the usual low spots and near area waterways.

Tuesday: The high weakens and moisture increases. We'll see intervals of sun and clouds with a stray, brief shower possible late day northwest of the city; most neighborhoods stay dry. Highs again in the upper 70s to low/mid-80s.

Wednesday: The front sags into the region and lingers. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered to, at times, numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely, but any storm could dump a quick downpour thanks to higher humidity. Localized ponding on streets and in poor-drainage spots is possible if cells pass over the same areas. Highs hover in the upper 70s.

Thursday–Friday: Rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms continue as disturbances ride along the stalled boundary. Not an all-day washout, but have the umbrella handy—there will be multiple rain windows. The rain should be beneficial after recent dry stretches, though we'll monitor for any localized flooding if the same spots get repeated downpours. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Weekend outlook: Trending drier late Friday night into the weekend as high pressure tries to nudge back in. If the front exits faster, Saturday turns brighter; if it lingers, we could hold onto a leftover shower early in the day. Temperatures look seasonable in the mid-70s to low 80s.