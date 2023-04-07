First Alert Weather: Cloudy Orioles opener, showers possible

BALTIMORE -- Cloudy and breezy weather this morning will give the air a chilly feel. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 50s, but factor in the wind, and it feels like the 40s.

With a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures only reach the lower 60s today.

Sprinkles & showers are lingering around longer than expected Friday, so have a light rain poncho or coat on top of your other layers to keep you warm for the O's home opener at Camden Yards. First pitch temps will be around 60° with a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph.

Showers will come in waves, cloudy in-between!

It will remain cloudy into Friday night. An area of low pressure will track just south of the area on Saturday, keeping skies mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the low to mid-50s, with Saturday night being chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Easter Sunday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm up early next week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast from Monday through midweek.

High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid-60s, by Tuesday we'll be back in the low 70s, and by Wednesday and Thursday, we're likely cracking 80 degrees again. In fact, mid 80s are likely by Thursday.

Low temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for Sunday night and Monday night but will be back well into the 50s by mid to late week.