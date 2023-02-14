Maryland officials to announce archaeological discovery at Harriet Tubman's birthplace

BALTIMORE -- State and federal leaders will gather Tuesday to announce an archaeological discovery at abolitionist Harriet Tubman's birthplace.

Gov. Wes Moore will join unspecified federal officials and the Maryland Department of Transportation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center at 10 a.m. to make the announcement.

Tubman was born into slavery in 1822 as Araminta Ross in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to the Maryland State House.

She married John Tubman, a free Black man, and escaped to freedom in 1849.

Tubman then became the most famous "conductor" of the Underground Railroad, a network of routes and safe houses that enslaved people used to escape into free states. She returned to Maryland multiple times to free family members and others, according to the state house.