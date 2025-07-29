Hot weather, humidity in Maryland as heat wave continues Tuesday

The heat wave in Maryland will continue to bring hot weather Tuesday as it grows more intense. Temperatures and humidity will be higher than they were on Monday.

We'll have another brutal day of heat and humidity Wednesday before the extreme heat departs the area Thursday with heavy thunderstorms.

Maryland heat wave continues through Wednesday

Monday marked day number four of Maryland's current heat wave. High temperatures rose into the middle 90s with abundant sunshine.

High temperatures only get hotter Tuesday into Wednesday. Alert Days are in effect Tuesday through Wednesday due to the dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Heat index temperatures will soar well over 100° as early as mid to late morning and the heat index will remain above 100° through at least the dinner hour. Actual temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s. Some highly urbanized areas, like Baltimore City, could see high temperatures approach the century mark.

Blazing hot for Baltimore Orioles doubleheader

The Baltimore Orioles are playing a doubleheader Tuesday. Both games look extremely hot, but the first game will be the toughest to endure with blazing sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.

Please wear lightweight, light colored clothing along with a hat and sunglasses. Hydrate frequently during the game and take breaks from direct sunshine.

First pitch temperature for game 1 will be around 93° with temperatures in the 90s for the entire game. Feels like temperatures will be over 100° for the entire game.

The second game at 6:35 p.m. also looks hot and steamy. First pitch temperature is forecast to be 93°. At least for the second game, the sun won't be as much of a factor. Even with a night sky, temperatures stay close to 90° for most of the innings.

The good news for both games is that thunderstorms won't be an issue, so no rain delays or postponements will occur.

Severe weather possible in Maryland Thursday

A slow-moving cold front will approach us late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thunderstorm coverage looks rather isolated Wednesday evening, but the storms that do manage to form could be severe. The main impacts would be drenching downpours, intense lightning, and localized damaging winds. Most neighborhoods across central and eastern Maryland will stay dry Wednesday evening and night.

An additional wave of low pressure will develop along the cold front Thursday into Friday. The timing of the cold front is now trending toward the afternoon and evening hours. This would allow for heat and humidity to build Thursday morning and midday ahead of the developing storms. This means the threat for pockets of damaging winds and flash flooding is increasing due to the available heat and humidity for storms to thrive. There could be a few broken lines of strong to severe storms Thursday, especially 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday for the potential of a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather and/or heavy rainfall. If new computer model information remains consistent on timing and intensity of Thursday's storms, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued for Thursday soon.

This same cold front will continue to inch southward on Friday, so showers linger throughout a good chunk of the day. With the cold front being to our south, major heat relief will be felt with high temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 70s.

Winning weekend weather across Maryland

At this time, the weather this weekend looks simply outstanding! High pressure will be arriving from the northwest. This will help draw down some refreshing air from Canada Friday night through the weekend.

In addition to the comfortable temperatures, we'll enjoy dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only reach the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be great for open window weather, dipping down into the 50s and 60s.

If this forecast trend holds for the upcoming weekend, this could be one of the nicest weather weekends of the summer across