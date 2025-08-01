Comfortable summer weather this weekend in Maryland after scorching heat wave

Maryland will see relief from the hot weather this weekend as a more enjoyable summer weather pattern moves through the region through next week.

This will be the longest comfortable, storm-free stretch we've enjoyed so far this summer.

Summer weather in Maryland

The seven-day heat wave with stifling humidity ended Thursday evening as powerful storms traveled across the state.

Those severe storms pushed well offshore overnight, leaving us with cloudy and cool, refreshing air on this Friday. With clouds locked in place along with a brisk northeasterly wind, temperatures won't make it past the middle to upper 70s.

This will be one of the nicest weather weekends of the summer across Maryland. Expect dry weather, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday will feature early sunshine that will mix with afternoon clouds. Highs will top out near 80°. Any afternoon clouds will dissipate into the evening hours with clear skies expected Saturday night. The coolest temperatures in weeks will be on the way with mid to upper 50s possible outside of the Beltway and lower 60s inside the Beltway.

Sunday will be another stunning day with abundant sunshine and comfortably warm air. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Warm weather to start the new workweek

High pressure will continue to control our weather Monday and Tuesday. Both days will feature dry weather and warm temperatures. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and very low humidity.

On Tuesday, additional clouds will be seen along with an uptick in humidity. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Wet weather returns to Maryland Wednesday

A slow-moving area of low pressure located across the southeastern states will slowly lift north Tuesday night into Wednesday. In addition to enduring higher humidity levels, we'll start to see rain chances increase during the day Wednesday.

Since this storm will be slow-moving and tapping into deep tropical moisture from the Gulf Coast, we'll need to watch out for a period of steadier to possibly heavy rain Thursday. The rain coverage and intensity is dependent on the track of the low, which is still somewhat uncertain.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on the rain potential late next week as clarity on timing, placement, and intensity of the rain becomes clearer.