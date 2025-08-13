Maryland heat and storms, "Erin" impacts beaches this weekend

The dog days of August are here with haze, heat, and humidity trending as our biggest weather story through early next week. The other big story will be tropical storm "Erin" and the impacts from this strengthening storm along our Atlantic beaches this weekend.

Heat, tropical humidity, and scattered storms across Maryland

The pattern is shifting as high pressure slides offshore, letting warmer, moisture-packed air flow in. By Thursday, a weak front will be moving our way, stirring up the atmosphere and giving us a better shot at those pop-up afternoon and evening storms.

Today and Thursday will feature the highest and uncomfortable humidity levels over the next 10-days. Combine this round of tropical humidity with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and feels like temperatures will climb to between 95° and 100°. High temperatures both afternoons will top out around 90°.

A weak cold front will be draped near our area today into Thursday. This front will generate a broken line of heavy thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to form out in the mountains of western Maryland around lunchtime and then move east and arrive in our area between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. In the Baltimore metro, the best chance for heavy and gusty storms will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire WJZ viewing area under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. While most storms will not cause damage or major disruptions, a few may feature wind gusts over 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning. The biggest impact is that the storms with torrential downpours will impact some of the evening commute.

While there may be a rain delay at the start of the Orioles game, they should be able to easily squeeze the game in as storms should exit the area by 8 p.m.

Thursday's storms will be rather sparse in coverage compared to today. An isolated storm or two is possible, but most of the area should stay rain-free.

If you don't receive any rain from the hit or miss storms today and tomorrow, you'll likely want to water your lawns and gardens as we will endure a hot and dry stretch of weather through the weekend.

Weekend heat and humidity, dangerous rip currents from "Erin"

We're looking at a seasonably hot and muggy weekend across Maryland. The good news about the weekend forecast is that it's mainly dry. The only exception may be a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms, mainly south and west of Baltimore City.

Highs Saturday will reach the upper 80s, but feel like the lower 90s. Sunday's heat will be more intense with highs in the lower 90s, but with higher humidity, feels like temperatures will top out in the lower 100s.

Beachgoers will also need to be extra cautious this weekend. Tropical Storm Erin, spinning well offshore, will send larger swells toward the Mid-Atlantic coast, increasing the rip current risk along Maryland and Delaware beaches. Hazardous surf is expected, especially Saturday and Sunday.

If you're heading to the beach, swim near a lifeguard, never enter the water alone, and avoid swimming in areas where you see breaking waves funneling back out to sea - a telltale sign of a rip current. Always check the latest beach hazard statements before heading out.

Early next week looks warm and unsettled, with several weak fronts moving through and afternoon storms possible each day. Any storm that forms through the week could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning.

Stay hydrated, pace yourself in the heat, and keep an eye on both the radar and beach forecasts - summer in Maryland isn't done with us yet.