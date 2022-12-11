Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Clouds will gradually clear late tonight with temperatures settling into the 30s by Monday morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night.

By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will increase as the next storm system approaches.

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE MID-WEEK: We are monitoring the potential for a wintry mix late Wed. - early Thurs. as the next storm system approaches. Highest chance for travel impacts will be west of Baltimore. Changes in the forecast are expected so stay tuned. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/2t4tLKjc4p — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 11, 2022

There will be cold temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which may support some wintry weather at the start of the event across the region.

Right now, it appears that the best chance for impactful wintry weather that could hamper travel will be west of Baltimore closer to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western Maryland.

Some wintry weather will be possible in the Baltimore area at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

It is still too early to get specific about who may see what type of weather, if at all. Details of the evolution of the storm are still being ironed out.

Marylanders should plan for the possibility that travel disruptions will start Thursday.

Temperatures will rise well above freezing by late Thursday morning, and then rain is expected for the rest of the day into Thursday night.

Rain will move out by early Friday morning with dry weather returning just in time for the weekend.

Expect temperature highs in the 40s on Friday. Those temperatures will continue into the weekend.

The sunshine will return in full force by Saturday.

Temperature lows will dip into the 20s and 30s at night.