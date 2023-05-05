First Alert Weather: Your weekend outlook

Watch CBS News
By Marty Bass

Baltimore--Welcome to the weeks-end, and weekend. And as we have been discussing with you May will finally be looking and feelikng like, well..MAY! 

A simple and nice forecast into early next week. A good deal of Sun today, tomorrow and Sunday. And a good mild up today then warm up tomorrow, and Sunday. 

Look for the mid 60's today, the low 70s tomorrow, and within arms reach of 80 on Sunday. 

And Monday, allbeit with more clouds, WILL be at 80 degrees. 

As for rain, there is only a small chance each day. Enjoy this good run of weather, especially weekend weather. 

We've been waiting awhile for this!

May 5, 2023

