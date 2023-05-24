First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm Wednesday, highs in the 80s

Baltimore--Today will be seasonally warm. By that we mean given the average, which is now up to 78 degrees, a forecast high of 82 will be warmer than expected. The haze from Northern fires will continue to be part of our sky conditions.

Tonight will be seasonally cool. Our average low is now 60 degrees. With a forecast low of 53, that is on the cool side of what you'd expect given the time of the year!

Both today and tonight will be calm.

Looking toward the holiday weekend we still have clouds in the forecast for Saturday. A little rain possible in the forecast for Sunday. And showers, with a possible thunderstorm in the outlook, for Monday.