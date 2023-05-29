First Alert Forecast: Showers move in for Memorial Day

BALTIMORE --Temperatures are mild and muggy with the 70 and 80s holding strong.

Showers seem timely for the Holiday- Not a wash, and for some most activity will miss you- but have backup indoor plans today! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/eC0sCRj9RE — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 29, 2023

Highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s despite the light showers expected throughout the day.

Some may push to the 80s this afternoon with a little more sun.

Monday is just the start of shower chances with more rolling in throughout the week.

Tonight, lows dip into the 50s again under showers and mostly cloudy skies.

By the end of the workweek we will see a very warm forecast with temperatures looking very summer-like!