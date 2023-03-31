First Alert Forecast: Strong winds expected Saturday

BALTIMORE -- There will be chances for showers across the area overnight as a storm system approaches the area. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the low 60s for most areas.

Winds will increase through the day Saturday, peaking during the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust over 50 mph at times with isolated gusts over 60 mph. a *HIGH WIND WARNING* has been issued for most of the region, with the exception of the Eastern Shore, which is under a *WIND ADVISORY*. Rain chances will end by mid to late morning.

There will be a small chance for an isolated strong storm along the cold front as it moves through tomorrow evening, but most of the rain will end by late morning. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will subside Saturday night and Sunday morning with cooler weather in the forecast for the latter part of the weekend. Highs Sunday under sunny skies will reach the mid 50s.

Warmer weather will return next week with sunny skies and highs in the 70s Monday. Temperatures will creep up through mid week with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with chances for showers returning to the forecast later in the week.