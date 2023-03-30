First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in later Friday

BALTIMORE -- Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain chances will begin late afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with rain chances continuing in the morning before tapering off by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s for many locations.

Skies will clear out Saturday night and it will look cooler for Sunday but still pleasant. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will feature an extended period of unseasonably warm temperatures. On Monday, highs will reach around 70 degrees, and it will stay at least that warm through Thursday.

As a matter of fact, high temperatures by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will reach the mid and upper 70s area-wide. The next chance for rain is going to arrive by late week, mainly on Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will cool somewhat by late week into the 60s for highs for Friday and the upcoming weekend.