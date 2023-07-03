Weather Alert Day: Strong storms expected this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's First Alert Weather team has issued an ALERT DAY due to potential strong storms and severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Sunshine starting to break through some cloud coverage early this afternoon, driving heat and humidity. Highs today climb into lower 90s with heat indices making it feel closer to the triple digits.

Expect partial sunshine through mid-afternoon.

We have another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening. The coverage and severity of the thunderstorms will depend on how much sunshine we receive.

Going ahead and issuing an ALERT DAY for Monday. Be weather aware today- storms are looking stronger and possibly damaging later this afternoon — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) July 3, 2023

The more sun we get earlier in the day, the better chance we have of widespread strong to severe storms. Any of the thunderstorms may contain damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and downpours. Stay weather aware Monday afternoon and evening.

Tonight, lows return to the 70s with warm and muggy conditions spilling over into Tuesday.

Independence Day is looking nicer with only a few spotty chances for showers- but plenty of summertime heat!