First Alert Forecast: Bright & dry Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Expect a beautiful Wednesday! Get your sunglasses out, you'll need them the entire day with plenty of bright late March sunshine.

We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Under beautiful blue skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to right around 60°.

North winds will be fairly calm, right around 5 miles an hour. Clouds make a comeback through the evening, ahead of tonight's cold front.

The front could trigger a stray shower in the area but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures respond to the colder air on Thursday.

Morning temperatures will only be in the low to mid-30s with highs in the low 50s on deck.

Thursday's bright skies will be replaced by clouds on Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast by the late afternoon as a storm system approaches the area.

Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will only drop into the upper 50s to near 60. Saturday will start the morning with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, and it will be breezy throughout the day.

High temperatures will reach the lower 70s for most locations. Rain should come to an end by the afternoon with clearing skies overnight Saturday.

Low temperatures will drop in the mid-30s for Sunday morning, and mostly sunny skies can be expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week, temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees above average, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s beginning on Monday and lasting through mid-week.

The next storm system promises to bring rain chances to the area as early as Tuesday, and those chances for rain should last through mid-week.