First Alert Forecast: Cooler for Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A cold front is expected to pass through the area tonight, bringing with it a few clouds and lower temperatures by Thursday morning. In many locations, low temperatures tonight will drop to the low 30s.

Western Howard County is under a freeze warning until Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures under mostly sunny skies will climb to the low to mid 50s.

After another chilly night on Thursday, temperatures will significantly warm up on Friday as clouds increase throughout the day.

High temperatures on Friday will peak in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon, with rain chances increasing throughout the day as a warm front moves through the region. The best chance for rain, however, will be on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Rain chances will end on Saturday morning as the cold front clears the area. Saturday will be windy, with gusts frequently exceeding 30 mph, and high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 70s.

It will turn cooler on Saturday night with lows in the 30s. On Sunday, under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s.

The following week, temperatures will rise significantly, with highs back in the 70s as early as Monday and continuing throughout most of the week. The next chance for rain will arrive by mid-week, with rain chances increasing later on Tuesday and Wednesday.