First Alert Weather: Storms possible Thursday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Skies overnight tonight are expected to become mostly cloudy across the area, with scattered thunderstorms in Western Maryland weakening as they approach the region late tonight. As a result of the showers and storms late tonight, there will be a chance for showers in the Baltimore area. Otherwise, it is expected to remain mainly dry, with temperatures overnight only falling to the mid to upper 60s.

On Thursday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will again be possible ahead of a cold front moving through the region. A WJZ First Alert weather day has been issued due to the threat for a few scattered strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon, with the primary threats being from damaging wind gusts and large hail. While there is a very low tornado threat, the low-level wind shear values will not be favorable for a significant tornado threat. Storms are expected to develop between 2 and 4 p.m. near I-95, then spread east and south into Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore by Thursday evening. Storms should clear the area by 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Before storms arrive Thursday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front Thursday night into Friday, with Thursday night temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High temperatures on Friday under mostly cloudy skies will only reach the mid-60s.

An area of low pressure will track just south of the area on Saturday, keeping skies mostly cloudy. While most of the rain with this system should remain south of the Baltimore area, a few showers will be possible for far Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the low to mid-50s, with Saturday night being chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm up early next week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast from Monday through midweek. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid-60s, by Tuesday we'll be back around 70, and by Wednesday and Thursday, we're likely cracking 80 degrees again. Low temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for Sunday night and Monday night but will be back well into the 50s by mid to late week.