First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

BALTIMORE -- Please stay weather aware this afternoon & evening for severe storms. They will be impacting parts of the evening commute. Weather conditions will quickly change from hour to hour later today.

Temperatures have soared well into the 80s this afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the middle to upper 80s with partial sun and building humidity through mid-afternoon. This type of air is fuel for thunderstorms to strengthen.

A WJZ First Alert weather day has been issued due to the threat for a few scattered strong to severe storms developing and strengthening, especially after 3pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties throughout Maryland, and in the WJZ viewing area.

Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot and Wicomico County in MD until 10:00 p.m.

Storms will develop through 5 PM along the I-95 corridor ahead of a cold front. More storms will develop in Virginia and will track toward southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore this evening.

The storms will contain damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter-size.

This may cause localized power outages along with pockets of flooding in poor drainage areas. Storm clusters will gel together into a solid line and move toward the eastern Shore of Maryland by early evening.

The worst of the storms look to exit Baltimore before 7PM but will linger across the Eastern Shore through 9 PM. Rain chances will continue through late tonight across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

ALERT DAY: Severe storms between 3p - 9p, depending on where you live. Best chance of storms in Baltimore & nearby areas: 4p - 6p. Damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours will cause slower than normal evening commute & cancel some outdoor activities! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/TXo7d8o4D9 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 6, 2023

Showers are forecast to linger into the nighttime hours while the temperatures fall into the 40s. Showers should end before tomorrow morning.

High temperatures on Friday under mostly cloudy skies will only reach the lower 60s. The weather will look much better for the O's home opener at Camden Yards.

Here's your timeline for today. Storms mainly after 3PM...rain tapering off later this evening and turning cooler. Highs today will reach well into the 80s before storms arrive. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/nudO91cTR2 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 6, 2023

It will remain cloudy into Friday night. An area of low pressure will track just south of the area on Saturday, keeping skies mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

While most of the rain with this system should remain south of the Baltimore area, a few showers will be possible for far Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore.

High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the low to mid-50s, with Saturday night being chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunshine will return on Easter Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm up early next week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast from Monday through midweek.

High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid-60s, by Tuesday we'll be back around 70, and by Wednesday and Thursday, we're likely cracking 80 degrees again.

Low temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for Sunday night and Monday night but will be back well into the 50s by mid to late week.