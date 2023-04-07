First Alert Weather: Severe threat ends, cooler tonight

BALTIMORE -- Expect a few showers to linger through late tonight, mainly east of I-95, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy. It will turn cooler and less humid in the wake of the cold front that is pushing through the region this evening. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High temperatures on Friday under mostly cloudy skies will only reach the lower 60s. The weather will look much better for the O's home opener at Camden Yards. First pitch temps will be around 60° with a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

It will remain cloudy into Friday night. An area of low pressure will track just south of the area on Saturday, keeping skies mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

High temperatures on Saturday will only reach the low to mid-50s, with Saturday night being chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunshine will return on Easter Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm up early next week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast from Monday through midweek.

High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid-60s, by Tuesday we'll be back around 70, and by Wednesday and Thursday, we're likely cracking 80 degrees again. In fact, mid 80s are likely by Thursday.

Low temperatures at night will drop into the 40s for Sunday night and Monday night but will be back well into the 50s by mid to late week.