Maryland faces more heat, humidity, and storms Thursday

Maryland will see another hot and humid weather day with high temperatures approaching 90°. Given the continued high humidity levels, feels like temperatures will spike into the 95° to 100° range this afternoon.

Maryland's weather hot and muggy into weekend

Expect hot and humid weather to continue Thursday through early next week.

Today's weather will feature plenty of heat and humidity across Maryland. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 90°, but the heat index will be more intense reaching the middle to upper 90s.

Friday and Saturday will feature similar heat and humidity levels. While not as high as recent days, we're still looking at a muggy feel. High temperatures both afternoons will climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90s.

The hottest day of this stretch will come on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near or above 100°.

During this stretch of hot weather, please stay hydrated and make sure to take heat precautions for yourself, friends, family, and pets.

Afternoon and evening storms across Maryland Thursday

Hit or miss thunderstorms will form across Maryland this afternoon. Plan on quickly changing weather conditions in some areas as storms may form quickly starting around the lunch hour and continuing through early evening.

Not every neighborhood will receive downpours, but areas that do receive storms will get brief and blinding downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail.

Storms will begin to fizzle out between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and once the storms diminish our weather is looking much drier Friday into the weekend.

Tropical Storm "Erin" to bring dangerous rip currents to Maryland

Tropical Storm Erin will continue to gain size and intensity as it continues its journey west across the open Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Friday evening and a major hurricane sometime over the weekend. The increasingly large swells and rough surf from "Erin" may reach Delaware and Maryland Atlantic beaches as early as this weekend. A high risk of dangerous rip currents will likely continue well into next week as "Erin" begins to turn north and parallels the eastern seaboard.

While direct impacts from "Erin" are not expected at this time, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be impacting not only Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches, but most of the eastern seaboard from Florida to New England as the storm strengthens into a major hurricane by early next week.

Please only swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty as the rip currents will produce a very dangerous situation at the beaches up and down the east coast.