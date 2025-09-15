Maryland enjoys warm Monday, rain and wind Tuesday into Wednesday

After a wonderful weather weekend, we're looking at a nice and warm Monday ahead. While humidity levels are a bit higher, we'll still enjoy a refreshing breeze out of the northeast. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday weather looks dry and warm in Baltimore

High pressure continues to keep our weather dry, warm, and quiet on this Monday. This area of high pressure to our north will weaken and slide off to the east. This will allow for one more nice and dry day ahead for central and northern Maryland.

High temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect a wind out of the east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Sunshine Monday morning will fade to afternoon clouds Monday.

Across far southern Maryland, showers are possible as early as this afternoon on the northern edge of a coastal area of low pressure.

Widespread rain likely Tuesday into Wednesday across Maryland

Alert Days are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the risk of heavier rain bands and slower commutes.

An area of disturbed weather off the Carolina coastline will continue to slowly churn northward over the next few days. Some of the outer rain bands will impact southern Maryland as early as late Monday into Monday night. The rain bands associated with this coastal storm will continue to work their way north into central and northern Maryland Tuesday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times, depending on the path of this coastal storm.

The storm system will meander northward slowly up the Mid Atlantic coastline Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, it appears the heaviest rainfall will occur south and east of Baltimore Tuesday into Wednesday. This is where 1 to 3 inches of rain are most likely from portions of central and southern Anne Arundel county eastward across the central and lower eastern shore.

For areas in and around Baltimore, an inch or less of rainfall appears more likely, but these amounts could shift upward, depending on the exact track of the storm. If it appears heavier rain is likely, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team may upgrade Tuesday and/or Wednesday to Alert Day(s). At this point in time, expect breezy and showery weather Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Expect breezy to windy weather with winds out of the east and northeast at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, especially closer to the coast.

Late week warmth returns to Maryland

Sunshine will return to Maryland Thursday into Friday along with a nice warm-up. Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 80s and highs on Friday will reach the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front crossing the area late Friday will provide some heat relief next Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance may trigger a few showers Sunday, but there still is plenty of uncertainty, and any rainfall looks scattered.