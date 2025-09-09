Maryland enjoys terrific Tuesday before showers return Wednesday

It's been a crisp and chilly morning with plenty of sunshine. Early morning temperatures dipped into the 40s and 50s, but now are climbing as the sun continues to rise. We'll see another splendid weather day ahead before clouds increase tonight and bring the risk of sprinkles and showers to the area Wednesday.

Maryland enjoys a terrific Tuesday

Expect abundant sunshine and a refreshing breeze out of the northeast this afternoon. High temperatures will once again climb into the middle 70s, similar to Monday. The breeze will be out of the east and northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting 20 to 25 mph. Down at the Maryland beaches, the possibility exists of a few light sprinkles and showers later today, but areas in and around Baltimore should stay partly to mostly sunny.

Light rain showers tonight into Wednesday across Maryland

An area of low pressure offshore will make its closest approach to our coastline late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will allow clouds to thicken across the area with an overcast sky for much of this time.

Scattered sprinkles, showers, and light rain will push onshore from time to time. Expect occasionally damp weather, especially in and around the Baltimore Beltway and points east, Wednesday. Despite pockets of mist, drizzle, and showers pivoting across the area Wednesday, rainfall totals will remain quite light. Rainfall totals will remain less than 0.20" across much of Maryland.

With the cloud cover, occasional light rain and drizzle, and east to northeast wind, temperatures Wednesday stay cool in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Maryland returns to sunny warmth Thursday into weekend

A cold front crossing the area will help push the showers and clouds out to sea Wednesday night. We'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky return to the area on Thursday along with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs will return to the lower 80s.

Friday through the weekend will feature similar weather with enjoyably warm temperatures, but with lower humidity. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs near 80°.

Ravens Home Opener Forecast

Fans heading to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday can expect ideal football weather for the Ravens' 1 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at kickoff, warming to around 80 during the game under mostly sunny skies. Breezes will be light, and humidity will stay low — a perfect setup for tailgating and game-day fun in downtown Baltimore.