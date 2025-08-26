Pollen count climbs in Maryland during comfortable summer weather

The pollen count in Maryland is climbing as the state continues to experience summer weather through Thursday.

Residents can expect low humidity, comfortable temperatures and sunshine.

Another push of crisp Canadian air will arrive just in time for Labor Day weekend, keeping Maryland's weather comfortable.

Pollen count in Maryland

With the dry, warm weather and little to no rain in the forecast, pollen levels are soaring.

Ragweed and grass are at high levels, and mold and weed counts are at moderate levels as of Tuesday morning.

With no significant change in our weather to flush out the pollen, these issues will likely continue.

UPDATED BALTIMORE AREA POLLEN: If you're feeling off or not great, there's good chance it could behigh pollen counts. As an allergy sufferer myself, it's brutal! MODERATE weed & mold counts. HIGH Bermuda grass count. HIGH ragweed count. Take your allergy meds if these bother you! pic.twitter.com/OqIarIuujh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) August 26, 2025

Summer weather in Maryland

The extended stretch of nice weather is compliments of a deep trough of low pressure, which is allowing cooler, crisp, and comfy air to filter in from Canada. This is what is keeping the skies so beautiful and blue across Maryland.

A weak disturbance will cross the area today, bringing some passing midday and afternoon clouds, but no rain. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Clear skies tonight will allow for some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far overnight. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s along our Beltway communities and upper 50s in the City.

Wednesday will be another weather winner with plenty of sunshine with a gusty northwest breeze with highs in the upper 70s. These temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees below average, but feel great considering our long stretch of stifling humidity and heat this summer.

Thursday will turn a touch warmer and more humid ahead of a cold front. With a mixed sky of sunshine and clouds, highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds continue to thicken Thursday night and there is the slight chance for a passing sprinkle or shower Friday. The chances for rain are low, only about 20%, so many neighborhoods will likely stay dry.

Labor Day weekend weather

High pressure builds just in time for our unofficial end of summer, for the Labor Day Weekend.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds all three days with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be refreshing in the mid to upper 50s.

Western Maryland will be much cooler with overnights in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s.

The beaches score a fantastic weekend, albeit on the cooler-than-average side. They'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. East-northeast winds at the beaches may cause issues with rip currents this weekend, so please pay attention to lifeguards and follow their directions.