Maryland doctor accused of conspiring with Russia over medical records takes stand

BALTIMORE - Dr. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, took the stand Thursday in the federal trial that she and her spouse Dr. Jamie Lee Henry are accused of conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine.

Maj. Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and Dr. Gabrielian, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to providing medical information about members of the U.S. military to the Russian government.

Dr. Anna Gabrielian (walking in the front, holding her jacket) is on the stand in her own defense this afternoon. She and her spouse Dr. Jamie Lee Henry are federally charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information. pic.twitter.com/mx4eSGOdj1 — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) May 25, 2023

According to the court, Dr. Gabrielian allegedly agreed to help Russia after she reached out to its embassy last March to offer assistance. Her attorney describes it as a humanitarian offer.

She admitted on the stand that she was wrong.

However, her attorneys are arguing the two were entrapped to commit the act.

Dr. Gabrielian 's attorneys are highlighting her history of helping underserved communities in the former Soviet Union, through several grant applications she wrote. She also offered medical supplies to her mentor, a Ukrainian physician who took them to the war-torn country for aid.

She began her testimony with apologies to patients whose privacy she violated and "dragged into this," saying she did not intend to benefit in any way.

She implied none of this would have happened if the undercover agent did not approach them.

She stated that she is nervous because, "I'm advocating for my life, my husband's life, my children's (lives). This is a scary situation."

Previous stories