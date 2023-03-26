Maryland Day celebrations kick off in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Day is here and there is a huge celebration downtown.

Power Plant Live! has over 40 live bands and local food vendors and, of course, there will be local food favorites, like crab cakes and orange crushes.

People can dress up in red, black and gold and celebrate all things Maryland.

Tickets are still available.

Here's a heads up if you are going out: there are some road closures that you should know about.

Waters Street from Frederick Street and Market Place is closed. Market Place from Waters Street to Lombard Street is also closed with access only for those looking to park in the Harbor parking garage.

These closures will end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.