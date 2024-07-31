Maryland bracing for more extreme heat

BALTIMORE -- Heat and humidity will take a step up so brace for real feel temperatures nearing the triple digits this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s but the humidity will make it feel about five degrees warmer. Morning temperatures are in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The gray will fade to sunshine as the morning goes on.

Your First Alert Weather Team has flagged Thursday and Friday as potential Alert Days due to extreme heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s but the humidity will make it feel closer to 105°.

In addition to the hot and sticky feel, we're facing daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. Today's look pretty isolated but they pick up in coverage from here with more widespread thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

There will be a few storms to dodge on Sunday but it should be more spotty.