First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- We are bracing for some very strong winds later today.

Be prepared though, it's already blustery as you head out the door today.

NW winds are between 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s.

#WJZFirstAlert

— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 14, 2023

The Baltimore area & most of Central and Southern Maryland are under a Wind Advisory from 2 pm today to 2 am Wednesday.

Frederick County and places to the west are under a Wind Advisory from 11am today to 8am Wed.

All across the state, northwest winds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55.

Damage and power outages are a possibility.

Your out the door temperatures are in the low to mid 30s but the winds are making it feel at least five degrees cooler.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Through Wednesday will be breezy, it will be quite a bit calmer than today.

Expect gusts around 30 mph during the afternoon and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures take a step up, with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will diminish Wednesday night, leaving us with a mostly sunny and mild Thursday.

Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

Clouds make a comeback for our St. Patrick's Day but temps will surge into the mid 60s so pan your green accordingly.

Wet weather returns to the forecast late Friday night into Saturday morning.

We should dry out from there with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunshine in full force on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.