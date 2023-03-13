First Alert Forecast: Windy conditions expected Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the evening and overnight, according to the latest weather report.

Rain chances will gradually diminish from west to east this evening as an area of low pressure just offshore strengthens and moves away from the region. A few scattered showers will persist across the Eastern Shore through this evening, but the drying trend will continue through the night.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning. Wind will be a significant factor over the next couple of days, with gusts out of the West and Northwest expected to reach over 40 miles per hour on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon is predicted to be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the mid 40s. Breezy conditions will continue into Wednesday, with wind gusts frequently exceeding 30 mph during the afternoon, and mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 40s to around 50. By Wednesday night, the winds will diminish, and mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach near 60°.

By Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will rise to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Another storm system is expected to arrive by Fleet Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing another chance for showers.

High temperatures on Saturday are predicted to be in the mid-50s, while the sunshine will return in full force on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Next week is forecasted to start off with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. More rain is expected to arrive with another storm system by the middle of next week.