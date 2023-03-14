First Alert Forecast: Blustery & cold Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- We are bracing for some powerful winds later today. Be prepared though, it's already blustery as you head out the door today.

A very blustery start to your Tuesday! These are the sustained winds and gusts are already into the 30s. Wind Advisory begins at 9am. That's when gusts in the 50s are expected!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/LKKCZ1BAQ5 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 14, 2023

NW winds are between 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s.

Your out-the-door temperatures are in the low to mid-30s but the winds are making it feel at least five degrees cooler.

We already have sustained winds in the 20s and gusts in the 30s and now the Wind Advisory has been bumped up to start at 9am! #WJZ pic.twitter.com/XASZ34kgSc — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 14, 2023

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. today to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Northwest winds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55. Damage and power outages are a possibility.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Through Wednesday will be breezy, it will be quite a bit calmer than today.Expect gusts around 30 mph during the afternoon and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures take a step up, with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will diminish Wednesday night, leaving us with a mostly sunny and mild Thursday.

Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

Clouds make a comeback for our St. Patrick's Day but temps will surge into the mid-60s so pan your green accordingly.

Wet weather returns to the forecast late Friday night into Saturday morning. We should dry out from there with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine is in full force on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.