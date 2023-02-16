First Alert Forecast: Wet Overnight; cooler Friday

BALTIMORE - Rain will continue across the area overnight with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will only fall to the 50s overnight.

The cold front will move through the area Friday morning, taking the rain chances with it. Drier weather moves in by afternoon with gusty northwest winds.

Low temperatures Friday night will fall into the 20s and 30s. Expect sunshine and a few clouds for Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Warmer weather returns Sunday with temperatures reaching the 50s for highs, under mostly cloudy skies.

The next chance for rain will arrive later Monday, with off and on chances for rain through mid-week. Temperatures Monday will reach around 60, with a cooling trend through mid-week.