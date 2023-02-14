First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE - After a beautiful Valentines Day, skies overnight will become partly to mostly cloudy as an upper level disturbance bypasses the area to the north and a warm front lifts through the region. A few showers will be possible late tonight across western Maryland, spreading east to areas west of I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with breezy southerly winds warming temperatures to levels not commonly seen in mid-February in Maryland. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for many locations with the warmest temperatures likely to occur across western Maryland, as well as southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Winds will gust out of the south over 20 mph throughout the day.

The next storm system moves into the region Thursday and Friday with a chance for rain. Rain will move back into the area by Thursday afternoon and will continue overnight through the first half of Friday when the cold front clears the region. Temperatures will again reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday before the rain arrives.

Colder weather filters back in behind the front Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Lows will dip back into the 20s and 30s Friday night. Highs Saturday will only reach the mid and upper 40s, closer to average for mid-February.

Sunday will be warmer with highs back in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Monday with an active period shaping up for next week. There will be several opportunities for rain beginning later Monday and continuing through mid-week. Temperatures will be back in the low 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday before cooler weather returns by mid-week.