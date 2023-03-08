First Alert Forecast: Dry Thursday before rainy Friday

BALTIMORE -- It's not a warm start to the day but it's feeling a bit less chilly since we're a few degrees warmer than yesterday and we've ditched the blustery winds!

We will have a bit of a breeze today with northwest winds wil around 10 mph.

Sunshine is in store for at least the first half of the day with clouds filtering in after lunch.

Temps will top out in the low 50s with mid to upper 40s on deck for the rest of the week and weekend.

A cold rain is on deck for Friday with the chance for a rain/snow mix when the precipitation begins in the morning.

Based on temperatures not quite being cold enough and how light the activity will be, no accumulation is expected.

A light coating is possible though for our friends well to the north and west of the city.

The wet weather is will continue through Friday with a break overnight before a last round arrives early Saturday morning.

That round could end as a rain/snow mix before it clears out of here and leaves us with a rather gray rest of the day

A bit more sunshine is expected Sunday before another storms system brings more rain by Sunday night.