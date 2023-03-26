First Alert Forecast: Sun for your Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Finally after 2 days of rain, we are getting a much deserved reward of sunshine for your day ahead!

Temperatures mild this AM with the 40s and 50s across the state- grab those sunglasses.

On Sunday, sunny skies will help push our highs into the 60s. Another storm system is forecast to move into the area later on Monday, bringing the chance for showers by afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring more rain on Tuesday.

SUNSHINE RETURNS SUNDAY: Sunday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. A couple of fast-moving weak storm systems will bring rain chances to the area later in the day Monday & Tuesday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/CEssOWOgeQ — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 25, 2023

High temperatures for the first part of the week will range from the mid to upper 50s to around 60. Dry and sunny weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm system will bring more rain to the area late next week.