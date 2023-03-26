First Alert Forecast: Sun for your Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Finally after 2 days of rain, we are getting a much deserved reward of sunshine for your day ahead!
Temperatures mild this AM with the 40s and 50s across the state- grab those sunglasses.
On Sunday, sunny skies will help push our highs into the 60s. Another storm system is forecast to move into the area later on Monday, bringing the chance for showers by afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring more rain on Tuesday.
High temperatures for the first part of the week will range from the mid to upper 50s to around 60. Dry and sunny weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm system will bring more rain to the area late next week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.