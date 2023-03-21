Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies, mild temperatures for first full spring day

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Tuesday afternoon forecast 02:26

BALTIMORE -- Enjoy your first full day of spring!

Today, there will be plenty of sun with highs warming to the low 60s.

More low 60s are on deck for Wednesday but it will be a rather gray day as clouds take over by tonight.

Rain is possible Thursday morning but once we dry out, temps are going to soar into the low to mid 70s!

Rain chances persist into Friday, with highs in the mid 60s. 

On Saturday, rain chances will continue before moving out by Saturday night. 

Highs over the weekend will remain mild in the low 60s, with sunshine in full force on Sunday. 

