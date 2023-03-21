First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies, mild temperatures for first full spring day

BALTIMORE -- Enjoy your first full day of spring!

A rather lovely first full day of spring! Plenty of sun and highs in the low 60s. 70s are on deck by Thursday!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/Oo0xrutQbl — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 21, 2023

Today, there will be plenty of sun with highs warming to the low 60s.

More low 60s are on deck for Wednesday but it will be a rather gray day as clouds take over by tonight.

Rain is possible Thursday morning but once we dry out, temps are going to soar into the low to mid 70s!

Rain chances persist into Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, rain chances will continue before moving out by Saturday night.

Highs over the weekend will remain mild in the low 60s, with sunshine in full force on Sunday.