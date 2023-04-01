First Alert Forecast: Strong wind gusts expected today

BALTIMORE -- A WJZ First Alert Day has been issued for the area today due to the threat of strong winds. Rain chances will gradually wind down through early this afternoon, with a few afternoon peaks of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s for many locations.

Strong wind gusts are expected across the area through this evening, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph in many locations. Be sure to secure any loose objects that could get blown around in the strong winds. A high wind warning remains in effect for most of the area through late tonight. A wind advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore through early Sunday.

As a cold front moves to the area later this evening, there will be a chance for thunderstorms along the front. The best chance for these storms will be mainly east of I-95, in particular our Eastern Shore counties. There's a low threat that some of these storms could be strong, but the greater severe threat will be north and east of Maryland.

Temperatures will turn cooler tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunshine will return on Sunday and it will still be breezy, for the first part of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s. Expect more sunshine for Monday with highs in the low 70s, and a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Rain chances will return to the area by mid-week with a few scattered showers and possibly a storm or two on Wednesday. Slight rain chances will continue Thursday with a return to cooler weather late this week. High temperatures will be back in the 70s on Thursday, but will cool back to the 50s for highs Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind during the strong winds: