First Alert Forecast: Rain & cooler weather return Friday

BALTIMORE -- The rest of the afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Overnight skies will mostly clear, resulting in chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will increase on Friday morning, with a chance of rain by Friday afternoon. Some areas, particularly those west and north of Baltimore, may experience a few snowflakes mixed in with the precipitation.

WET FRIDAY: Expect a cold rain Friday starting around lunchtime and continuing through the evening hours. Temps will struggle to reach the mid 40s by afternoon. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/X6dreCIy2F — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 9, 2023

Temperatures on Friday will remain in the low to mid 40s with rain expected to continue on and off throughout the evening.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach the upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

By Sunday evening, another storm system will bring the possibility of cold rain and a few snowflakes, with high temperatures on Monday reaching the upper 40s.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler, in the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will bring a warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday will see temperatures in the mid 50s area wide, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system is expected to arrive late next week.