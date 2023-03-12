First Alert Forecast: More rain expected tonight

BALTIMORE -- Mostly cloudy skies will persist for the remainder of the afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Later this evening into overnight, the chances of rain will increase across the region resulting in a wet Sunday night, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

On Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers lingering in the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, making for a cool afternoon.

As the storm system departs, gusty winds from the northwest will emerge on Tuesday and persist through Wednesday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures on both days will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Thursday, a rapid warm-up is anticipated, along with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. High temperatures will soar into the upper 50s. On Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with high temperatures returning to the 60s. Later on Friday and into the first part of the weekend, another chance for rain will return to the area.

By later in the weekend and early next week, normal to above-normal temperatures are expected to make a comeback.