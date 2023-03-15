First Alert Forecast: Staying windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Strong winds will be a factor again today but they've calmed significantly since Tuesday night.

Expect northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35.

That's making your morning temperatures in the low 30s feel like the low 20s. Make sure you and your kids have a heavy coat before you head out the door!

Beautiful blue skies are in store as temperatures top out in the low 50s - unfortunately, the wind will make it feel only like the low 40s.

The winds will die down through our Wednesday evening before temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight.

Thursday is the star of the seven-day forecast!

We'll see mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the low 60s. It seems the luck of the Irish is not on our side for For St. Patrick's Day.

Plan for plenty of clouds and some wet weather as a cold front heads our way.

Temperatures will make their way into the mid-60s. Rain chances will continue overnight Friday into Saturday morning before tapering off.

The rest of the weekend is dry with sunny skies in store on Sunday.