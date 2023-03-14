First Alert Forecast: Staying windy through tonight

BALTIMORE -- Strong winds from a nor'easter will be the main weather story through Wednesday, with gusts over 40 miles per hour expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area until early Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s, with some areas dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 50° during the afternoon. Winds will die down Wednesday evening.

Thursday will have mostly sunny skies, with lighter winds and high temperatures topping out in the low 60s. This will be the pick day of the week for outdoor activities.

On Friday, a cold front will approach the area with increasing clouds and a chance for a few afternoon showers. Rain chances will continue overnight Friday into Saturday morning before tapering off.

High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid 60s, but it will be cooler over the weekend with highs in the low 50s on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday.

Next week will start with sunshine and highs around 50 on Monday, but clouds will quickly roll in, bringing another chance for rain by the middle of the week, mainly late Tuesday into Wednesday.

High temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday will reach the low to mid 50s.