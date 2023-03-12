First Alert Forecast: Ready to Spring Forward

BALTIMORE -- Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Chilly northwest winds will calm slightly during Sunday. There will be a chance for some late-day showers. High temperatures will remain in the mid 40s for Sunday afternoon.

Saturday night remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Remember to set your clocks ahead by one hour as we begin "Daylight Saving Time" at 2am.

Sunday will start with some sunshine, but the clouds will thicken throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain chances will return by Sunday evening and night as another storm system moves through the region. A few snowflakes may mix with the rain late Sunday and early Monday, but most of the precipitation will move out by early to mid-morning Monday.

High temperatures for Monday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 40s under overcast skies. Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, but gusty northwest winds may exceed 30 mph throughout the day.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s in the afternoon. Wednesday will have more sunshine and lighter winds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday into Friday with warmer temperatures and highs back in the 50s to end the work week. A weak storm system may bring some showers to the area by Friday, but dry conditions are expected for next weekend.