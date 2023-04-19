First Alert Forecast: Warming up Thursday & Friday

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for warmer temperatures for the rest of the week! Tonight won't be as chilly as the previous nights, with lows dropping to around 50. On Thursday, we can expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 80s. The heat will pick up on Friday, with the possibility of breaking Baltimore's record high temperature of 88°. We'll see what happens!

The overnight temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be mild, mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we head towards the weekend, humidity and clouds will increase, but Saturday morning looks dry. However, we may be tracking some rain and thunderstorms by Saturday evening and night. A cold front will push through the region early Sunday morning, bringing a cool down once again. There may be a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise most of the rain should be gone by sunrise, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with lows back in the 40s on Sunday and Monday night.

High temperatures for Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s and mid-60s on Tuesday afternoon. For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain around average, with the next chance of rain arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs from Wednesday through Friday will be in the upper 60s, with low temperatures in the low 50s.