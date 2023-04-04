Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Major warm-up Tuesday

By Meg McNamara

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast
BALTIMORE -- Warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday with more sunshine and a few clouds. 

Highs will reach the upper 70s in and around Baltimore. Further away from the Chesapeake Bay, temperatures will approach 80. 

Meanwhile, across northeastern Maryland highs will reach the lower to middle 70s. 

Tuesday will feature more sunshine than Wednesday. Both days have a gusty breeze out of the south and southeast.

Expect a chance of some light showers Wednesday night, mainly north and west of Baltimore. 

A better chance for scattered thunderstorms arrives Thursday during the afternoon and evening. 

This may impact the Orioles home opener with some rain delays. Ahead of the cold front Thursday, temperatures will soar into the lower 80s!

Temperatures will turn cooler later in the week behind a cold front with highs in the low 60s on Friday and near 60 on Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-60s. 

Easter weekend looks sunny, but cool. The chilly day is Saturday with highs in the 50s. 

Easter Sunday looks a bit nicer with highs in the mid-60s. 

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

