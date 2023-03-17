First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Scattered showers are expected to gradually come to an end across the area by tonight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to around 40° under a mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front will move through the region overnight, bringing dry weather for the weekend. Expect sunny skies to return for both Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 50s on Saturday.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s for both Saturday and Sunday nights, and high temperatures on Sunday afternoon will reach the mid 40s.

There will be a gusty northwest wind at about 15 to 25 mph on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Sunshine will continue through the next week, starting with the first day of spring on Monday.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will once again reach the 60s by the middle of next week, with dry weather continuing.

The next chance for rain is expected to arrive late next week. Highs through Friday will reach the 60s, with nighttime lows in the 40s. Some areas may even reach the low 70s by next Friday.