First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cooler Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The area enjoyed a beautiful Saturday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to drop considerably overnight. Clear skies will prevail with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

On Sunday, there will be lots of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday night will also be chilly with lows returning to the mid to upper 20s.

The first day of spring on Monday will be mostly sunny with highs and lows in the mid-50s. Temperatures will progressively warm as the week goes on, with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday and highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night, and Wednesday may bring showers to the area. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s, possibly reaching 70 in many locations.

There will be chances for showers throughout the rest of the week, with the highest chances on Wednesday and Friday. The weekend will start with a few more showers, but temperatures will remain above average with highs in the low 60s through next Sunday.