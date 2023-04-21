First Alert Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday

BALTIMORE -- After a warm afternoon with temperatures well into the '80s, the overnight skies tonight will be partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s for most locations.

However, it will be cooler for the weekend as more clouds will be in the area on Saturday, with a gusty south wind throughout the day. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-70s ahead of a cold front that will move through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours.

A WJZ First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday. A line of strong to severe storms will develop along the front and push through Maryland by Saturday evening. The greatest threat from these storms will be from damaging wind gusts over 50 mph, hail up to quarter size, and very heavy rainfall that could total over an inch in some spots. There is a very low threat for isolated tornadoes, with the greatest threat across Southern Maryland and parts of the lower Eastern Shore.

Otherwise, rain chances will be moving out by Saturday night, and as the cold front clears the area by Sunday morning, temperatures will be much cooler. Sunday morning temps will start in the mid to upper 40s, reaching the low to mid 60s during the afternoon with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will be quite chilly, with low temperatures in the low 40s. Some typically colder areas may drop into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon, load a mid-60s on Tuesday afternoon, and mid to Upper 60s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The next chance for rain arrives with another storm system late Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The wet weather will continue into Friday before moving out for the weekend. High temperatures throughout the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s, with low temperatures at night around 50. We will see a gradual warm-up heading into next weekend with highs near 70 by Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned for more weather updates throughout the week.