First Alert Forecast: Alert Day issued as severe storms possible later today

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore, Allegany, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington Counties until 9:00 p.m.

The region continues to face a potential threat of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, prompting a WJZ First Alert weather day. Primarily concentrated during this period, some of these storms are expected to develop over the mountains in the early afternoon and move eastward toward the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour. Ahead of these storms, residents can anticipate a combination of intense sunshine and high humidity, creating a favorable environment for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The primary concern with today's storms lies in the potential for damaging wind gusts exceeding 70 mph and hail ranging from the size of a quarter to that of a golf ball. While there exists a slight chance of isolated tornadoes, they are more likely to form either as individual storms or along the leading edge of the storm line. The expected timing of these storms brings them into the I-95 Corridor, including the Baltimore metro area, between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., with the storms pushing towards the Eastern Shore by early evening. Fortunately, the area should be clear of storms by midnight tonight.

On Tuesday, a mix of clouds and sunshine is forecasted, accompanied by another round of scattered storms in the afternoon. Although the threat of severe weather persists, it is primarily focused east of I-95 during the afternoon hours. It is worth noting that the severe weather parameters on Tuesday will not be as conducive to significant severe weather as what was seen on Monday, resulting in a slightly reduced threat for storms. However, isolated storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will remain possible during the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach the 80s.

Wednesday brings a lingering chance of a shower or thunderstorm, while the rest of the week appears to be dry. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the lower 80s, gradually climbing to the upper 80s and near 90s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s. Scattered storm chances are expected to return to the forecast during the weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Anticipate temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, reflecting continued summer-like conditions in the following week leading up to the 4th of July next Tuesday.

While a preliminary look at the forecast for Independence Day calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s, there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. As we approach the 4th of July, we will provide further updates on the forecast.