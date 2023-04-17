First Alert Forecast: Cool start to the week

BALTIMORE -- If you enjoy the sunshine, you're in luck! From Tuesday through Friday, we can expect plenty of it. However, the first part of the week will be a bit cool. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

On Tuesday, it will be breezy and sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s for most locations. The coldest night of the week will be Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping to near 40 in some locations.

But don't worry, after that, we will see a rapid warm-up. On Wednesday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s. Overnight temperatures will only drop to around 50 on Wednesday night.

Thursday afternoon will be even warmer, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. By Friday, we're likely to see highs near 90 for many locations, with overnight temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s on Thursday night and Friday night.

The week will remain rain-free, but we are keeping an eye on another storm system for this weekend. Chances for showers and storms will increase across the area by late Saturday into Saturday night. These rain chances will continue into Sunday, with the latest data suggesting that the storm system may be slowing down a bit, keeping rain chances around longer into Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will not be nearly as warm, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to around 80. Even cooler weather is expected on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through the area by Sunday morning, bringing another cool down to start next week.

Temperature Sunday night will drop into the mid-40s for many areas, with highs in the low 60s for next Monday afternoon, with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will dip down into the low 40s next Monday night and Tuesday morning.

