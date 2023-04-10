First Alert Forecast: Monday's temps shaping up nicely

BALTIMORE -- Becoming mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunshine continues throughout the next several hours of your Monday, helping to drive temperatures into the middle 60s by late afternoon.

The bigger weather story this week will be a rain-free, quiet weather week along with a major warm-up. Mornings will still be on the cool side the next several days, but the afternoons will get warmer each day as the week progresses.

Expect highs in the 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday, and middle to potentially upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Relative humidity values will drop in the afternoon, making the air a 'dry heat', and more bearable.

As we head into the weekend, an upper-level area of low pressure over the Gulf Coast states will slowly drift northward, bringing an increase in clouds late Friday with chances for showers returning to the forecast this weekend. High temperatures this weekend will not be as warm as the workweek, but still unseasonably warm for this time of year as they climb into the mid to upper 70s.

So once we get through the frost & freeze overnight and some chilly mornings through Tuesday, we'll be feeling unusually summery later this week.