First Alert Forecast: High fire danger today

BALTIMORE -- A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect for most of Maryland this afternoon due to an elevated risk for wildfires this afternoon. Gusty west winds, and relative humidity values dropping into the teens will lead to ideal conditions for the rapid spread of wildfires. Refrain from any outdoor burning and properly dispose of cigarettes.

Besides the fire concerns, the forecast for the rest of the afternoon looks fantastic with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies across the area with temperatures dropping into the low 40s for many locations. However, the warm-up begins tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s, making for a beautiful afternoon.

As we head towards the end of the week, a substantial warm-up is expected. High pressure in the upper atmosphere will strengthen over the region, bringing another round of summer-like temperatures. On Thursday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with lows at night only dropping to around 60 for Thursday night and Friday night. On Friday, temperatures are likely to be near or above record highs, in the upper 80s to near 90.

As we move into the weekend, clouds will increase on Saturday with a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, as a cold front moves through the area by Sunday morning, bringing cooler temperatures back to the area for the end of the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday will be much cooler in the mid-60s with skies clearing by the afternoon.

Next week, we can expect mostly sunny skies with below-average temperatures. Highs will top out around 60 on Monday afternoon, with lows dropping back into the low 40s on Monday night. For most of the middle of next week, temperatures around average can be expected with highs back in the mid to upper 60s from Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s around 50 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.