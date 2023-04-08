First Alert Forecast: Frost/Freeze possible tonight

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather that is expected to last through the end of next week. However, before we get there, some cold nights are in store.

A freeze warning has been issued for Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Western Howard, Central and Northern Baltimore, and Northern Harford County, while a frost advisory has been issued for the rest of Howard, Southern Baltimore County, including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Southern Harford,Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot & Caroline counties.

*FROST ADVISORY* in effect for the counties in BLUE late tonight through Sunday morning. This includes Baltimore City & southern Baltimore Co. Take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/cpPJTvYJp2 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 8, 2023

*FREEZE WARNING* in effect for the counties in PURPLE north and west of the Beltway late tonight through Sunday morning. Take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/kHvCLFNeJA — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 8, 2023

Tonight, skies will slowly clear, but temperatures will drop well into the 30s in many areas by Sunday morning. If you have cold-sensitive plants, take precautions to protect them.

Here are forecast overnight lows for Maryland. It will take a while for clouds to clear overnight but once that happens temps will dip well into the 30s. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/uE9b8dtNSw — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 8, 2023

Easter Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will reach near 60, but it will be chilly again Sunday night, and more frost and freeze advisories may be issued. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s once again.

The warm-up begins on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Tuesday will see temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine. The heat continues to build throughout the week, with highs approaching 90 by the end of the week.

Chances for showers will slowly increase by next weekend, with highs topping out near 80 on both Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered showers are expected as an upper-level disturbance moves into the region from the south.

Cooler temperatures will return to start the following week. Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the beautiful weather ahead!